Night Curfew in Four Gujarat Cities Extended Till Feb 28 Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

The night curfew, currently in force in four major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, to stem the COVID-19 spread, was on Monday extended till February 28, officials said.

However, in a concession to people, the curfew from now on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be in force between midnight and 6am instead of the earlier 11pm to 6am, they added.

This is the fourth extension of the night curfew which was first enforced in the end of November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

As against average 1,500 cases per day in November and December, the current daily addition to the infection caseload is around 250 in the state, the officials said.