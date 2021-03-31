Night Curfew in Gujarat Cities Including Ahmedabad Extended for 15 Days; Check Details

The Gujarat government on Tuesday issued a notification extending the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15. The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an official release said. These four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the infections on Tuesday.

The government also extended the implementation of the Centre’s guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till April 30, it said. The government had on March 16 increased the timing of the night curfew, which has been in force since November last year, by two hours due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state government had relaxed the curfew time till midnight in February after the Covid cases were dipping in the country.

Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour. The night curfew was supposed to remain in force till March 31.

Ahmedabad recorded 50 percent of the state’s total deaths at 5. While Gujarat’s test positivity rate rose to 3 percent on Tuesday compared to 2.5% on March 26, five days ago, indicating more cases per 100 tests.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 12,263, highest since December. The active cases in Ahmedabad crossed 2,000 at 2,094 while Surat accounts for 31 percent of the state’s active cases at 3,839.

Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed 2,220 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,05,338, while the death toll increased by 10 and the recovery count by 1,988, an official said. The state’s toll stands at 4,510, and the number of people discharged is 2,88,565, leaving it with 12,263 active cases, including 147 critical patients, he added.

“Ahmedabad reported five deaths, Surat four, and Vadodara one. Surat led with 644 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 613, Vadodara 257, Rajkot 207 among other districts,” the official informed. A state government release said 53,89,349 people had been vaccinated so far, including 1,93,968 on Tuesday, while 6,43,855 beneficiaries have also received the second dose.