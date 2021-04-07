Night Curfew in Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi from April 8 Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Owing to a big surge in cases, Covid-19 curbs have been imposed in several Uttar Pradesh districts. The Lucknow district administration late Wednesday imposed a night curfew in the area from 9pm to 6am. The curfew will come into effect on April 8 until 6 am on April 16. A night curfew will also be imposed in Varanasi, sources told News18.

A night curfew was also enforced in Kanpur late Wednesday. The curfew will begin from April 8 to April 30, and the timings will be from 10 pm to 6 am. Essential services will be exempted from these curbs.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, work will continue during the day from 6 am to 9 pm with the Covid-19 protocol.

The curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow. The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue.

Government and semi-government personnel working night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will be exempted.

People coming and going at railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

District magistrates in Uttar Pradesh have been given the authority to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in their respective areas if faced with more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

District Magistrate, Lucknow said in a tweet on Wednesday that educational institutions would be closed in the district till April 15. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and para medical institutions, he said.

All government, non-government or privately run schools, colleges and educational institutes and coaching institutes will be closed in the district. Examinations, theoretical and practical, will be conducted in recognized educational institutions in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol, he added.

The decision of night curfew came after a high level review meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the 13 districts badly affected by rising Covid cases.

Night curfew will also be imposed in Varanasi starting April 8, and will continue from 9 pm to 6am. Here too, all non-medical institutions will be closed.

Students will be allowed to go to educational institutions only for examinations and practicals, and a strict eye will be kept on religious and social events, as well. General public will not be allowed to participate in the Aarti procession at the ghat.

However, no restrictions will be applicable on essential services. Orders regarding the curfew in Varanasi will be issued on early Thursday, sources said.

