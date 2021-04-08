Night Curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj from 10 pm to 8am; All You Need to Know

A day after UP government announced night curfew in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur, the Prayagraj district administration has also decided to impose night curfew in the district as well.

There night restrictions will be in place from 10 pm to 8 am. The administration has also decided to exempt essential services at night. During this night hours, no one will be allowed to go out of the house without any valid reason. The move comes amid rising infection in the state.

The state government has left the decision to impose restrictions on the district magistrates. Bhanu Chandra Goswami, DM of Prayagraj, called a meeting of officers on Wednesday evening in this regard. After the meeting it was decided that the night curfew will be imposed from 10 am to 8 am.

“The supply of essential commodities will not be interrupted during this period. Vehicles of milk, curd, essential food grains and medicines will be able to enter easily. Unnecessary no one will be allowed to go out in the meantime,” ADM City AK Kanaujia said.

Other restrictions taken by district administration include directives that 50-100 people will be allowed for closed-door group events. No more than 200 people will be present at any public event in the open ground.

The district administration have also ordered all schools from classes 1 to 12 will be completely closed, classes will be conducted online. Passengers arriving by train during night will be allowed to travel on the road by showing their tickets.

There has been a substantial increase in Covid cases in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts. The number of cases here is high. However, the positivity rate has declined.

As per official data of the Health Department, 6023 fresh cases of Covid19 along with 40 fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. Meanwhile state capital Lucknow remained on top of the list with 1333 fresh cases and 6 fatalities.

