Night Curfew in Tamil Nadu from Apr 20, Total Lockdown on Sundays; Class XII Exams Postponed

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a night curfew in the state between 10 pm and 4 am. It further imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. The government has allowed the continuous process industries, fuel bunks, emergency medical supplies and services to operate through the night.

On Sundays, when the state will be under complete lockdown all vegetable and fish markets, cinema halls, shopping complexes and stand-alone shops are to remain shut while eateries can operate takeaway services.

In its order, issued on Sunday, the government also postponed the state board examinations for Class 12 students. However, practical exams will be conducted as planned before.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the state reported 9,344 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 9,80,728, while recoveries mounted to 9,02,022 with 5,263 patients being discharged. Active cases stood at 65,635.

Here’s what the new COVID-19 guidelines in Tamil Nadu state:

Night Curfew:

– A night curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 4am.

– Inter and intra-state travel banned: Private and Public transportation, taxis and autos will not be allowed. Transportation from outside the state and between districts will not be allowed.

– Only those driving for emergencies will be allowed during curfew.

– Essential services exempted from night curfew. These include: milk and newspaper deliveries, hospitals and diagnostic centres, pharmacies, ambulance, and vehicles transporting petrol, diesel, LPG

– Journalists, petrol bunks, continuous process industries and industries producing essentials will be allowed to work irrespective of curfew timing.

– Those working at night permitted to travel during curfew on producing required ID.

Complete Lockdown on Sundays:

– Essential services, mentioned above, will be allowed on Sundays.

– Vegetable and fish markets, cinema halls, shopping complexes and standalone shops to remain shut during complete lockdown.

– Timings for restaurants and hotels restricted to 6 am-10 am, 12 pm-3 pm and 6 pm-9 pm on Sundays. Services of Swiggy and Zomato permitted during these timings.

– Other e-commerce platforms not permitted during Sundays.

Guidelines for Educational Institutions:

– Class 12 state board exams postponed. Practical exams to be conducted as planned.

– Classes for college students to be conducted online.

– Holding summer camps prohibited.

General Guidelines:

– All tourist centers, including Museums, parks, zoos, and ASI sites, to remain shut.

– All beaches and parks to remain out of bounds for public.

– Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud shut for tourists.

– A minimum 50% work from home to be adopted by IT and IT service related companies.

– Public and private buses running between districts to check passengers’ temperature and also ensure they have their face masks on.

– Tea shops, malls, restaurants, big format stores, grocery shops, vegetable shops to function at 50% occupancy and are to shut down by 9 pm daily.

– Attendance at wedding and funerals limited to 100 and 50 respectively.

– Theatres to continue functing at 50% occupancy.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here