Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown to Continue in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada And Udupi Districts

The lockdown on Sundays and curfew during night hours in weekdays will continue, though the total lockdown has been lifted in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as per the state governments decision, official sources said.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh and Udupi DC G Jagadeesha confirmed that the districts will be under night curfew, followed by lockdown starting at 9 pm on Saturdays.

The week-long lockdown imposed in Dakshina Kannada was lifted Thursday morning, while Udupi has closed its district borders till month-end.

The two districts have been witnessing a continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days.