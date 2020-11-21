Night Curfews, Section 144: Here's List of New Restrictions Imposed in Cities as Covid-19 Cases Surge

As the number of Covid-19 cases has recorded a sudden surge in the past few days, new lockdown guidelines have been put in place in the most affected cities across the country in order to control the spread of the coronavirus further.

Night curfews and Section 144 have came back in several cities months after unlocking began to resume normal activities.

Let us take a look at the new Covid-19 protocols and rules imposed by their respective state governments in some of these cities:

Delhi

• If a person is found in a public place without a mask, then s/he will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

• The maximum number of guests allowed at a wedding in Delhi is 50.

• There will be strict surveillance at the markets of Delhi.

• Precautions should be taken by the citizens but there will not be an overall lockdown.

Ahmedabad

• From Friday 9 am to Monday 6 pm, there is going to be a complete curfew in the city. Exception is only for selling milk and medicines.

• Night curfew on all days from 9 pm to 6 am will continue.

• Schools were to open from November 23 but it has been decided that they will remain closed.

Indore

• From November 21, there will be a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. Those who are engaged in essential services will be exempted.

• Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that there will be no overall lockdown in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

• Night curfew will also be imposed in other few cities of the state namely Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam.

Some state-specific rules are:

Haryana

After 174 students and 107 teachers tested positive for Covid-19 , the state government of Haryana has again closed schools till November 30.

Gujarat

From Saturday, night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara has been imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 .

Rajasthan

There will be Section 144 imposed from Saturday in all the districts of Rajasthan.

Maharashtra

• The state government has asked the local administration if or not schools should be reopened.

• Schools under BMC will not reopen this year.

• Schools in Thane will also remain shut.