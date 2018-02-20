GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nihari Kulchas, Ittars, Spa Sessions: Lucknow Hotels Gear up to Welcome Guests to UP Investors' Summit 2018

Famous for its non-vegetarian delicacies like Nihari Kulchas and the sumptuous Kebabs, guests attending the summit will get to taste the authentic dishes of the state. Some hotels have even arranged for ‘dopalli topis’ and ‘aarti thalis’ to welcome the guests.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 20, 2018, 3:01 PM IST
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s mouth-watering delicacies have fans all over the world, and with the mega UP Investors’ Summit to be held on Wednesday the state capital’s restaurants are gearing up to play the host.

“Our honourable chairman is also coming for the UP Investors’ Summit, his team has already reached to check, recheck out facility. We will be welcoming our guests with the traditional ‘aarti’ and ‘teeka,” said general manager of ITC Fortune Park BBD Hotel, Sanjay Pant.

Hotels located at a distance from the venue have arranged for a tailored Google map so that guests do not have any difficulty in travelling to and fro. “Our tailored Google map will guide the guests to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan without any problems. We have also reserved a fleet of 12 luxury cars exclusively for guests coming for the summit. We have tried to reach out to the guests through social media in order to provide them with the best of services,” said Jyojit, general manager of Ramada Hotel.

Taj Vivanta, one of the oldest hotels in the city, will welcome guests in the traditional Lucknowi way. They will also be serving traditional food like ‘Baigan Ka Salan’ and ‘Bhindi Kurkuri’ to the guests, informed general manager Vikas Yadav.

The newly opened Hyatt Regency has added an elaborate breakfast menu and spa options in the itinerary of the guests. While Novotel has said that they would also be giving out ‘Ittars’ (perfumes) in addition to all that the other hotels are providing.​

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
