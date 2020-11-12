Nikita Tomar Murder Case Trial Moved to Fast Track Court in Faridabad

Five days after the charge sheet in the Nikita Tomar murder case was filed in the Sessions' Court of Faridabad, a district judge has ordered that the trial of this case will take place in a fast track court with a day-to-day hearing.

The decision was taken after Faridabad police requested the Judge to take up the matter in the fast track court. Replying to their letter, the District and Sessions Judge, Deepak Gupta, said, "The Illaqua magistrate is being asked to complete the commitment proceedings as early as possible. On commitment of the case to the court of Sessions, the same would be assigned to the Exclusive Court. The proceedings of the case shall be conducted by the Exclusive Fast Track Court on day to day basis as mandated under section 309 of code of criminal procedure as per the instructions of the Hon'ble High Court."

The Exclusive Court for Fast Tracking of cases of Heinous Crime against women has already been set up at Faridabad. It will be presided over by Sartaj Baswana, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridabad.

The police had filed the charge sheet in record 11 days from the day the crime was committed.

The police arrested three accused, including Tauseef and Rehaan. The third person has been arrested for providing illegal arms to Tauseef, which he used to commit the crime.

The police have filed the charge sheet under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), 366 (kidnap/induce a woman to compel her for marriage), and under various sections of the Arms Act.

According to the charge sheet, which runs into 600 pages, Tauseef's motive was to abduct and murder Nikita. He was not in touch with the deceased since 2018.

In 2018, Tauseef had abducted Nikita, following which her father got an FIR registered. According to the police, her family was not willing to pursue the case and hence there was a compromise.

They took back the complaint while the accused and his family promised not to pursue Nikita.

The police have also included the dying declaration of Nikita in the charge sheet.