Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Court Sends Accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day Judicial Custody

Nikki Yadav was murdered on February 10 allegedly by Sahil Gehlot. (Image: News18)

Earlier on Monday, a court had extended the police custody of Gehlot (24) by two days, while other five co-accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A metropolitan court here on Wednesday remanded Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge, to 12-day judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal passed the order.

Earlier on Monday, a court had extended the police custody of Gehlot (24) by two days, while other five co-accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine’s Day, four days after the crime.

Gehlot’s two cousins and two friends are among those arrested.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gehlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get a social sanction for the marriage, according to the police.

