1-MIN READ

Knew About Murder & Son's 'Temple Wedding' to Nikki Yadav: Sahil Gehlot's Father Arrested

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 07:33 IST

A few friends and cousins of Sahil Gehlot are being questioned as they had information about Nikki Yadav's murder.

Nikki Yadav murder case: Sahil Gehlot's father was aware of his wedding to Nikki Yadav at a temple in Greater Noida in 2020, yet he fixed Gehlot's marriage with someone else, Delhi police sources said

Sahil Gehlot’s father, Virender Singh, has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy in the murder case of his son’s girlfriend, Nikki Yadav.

Confirming the arrest by Delhi police late on Friday, Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of Police (crime branch), said that Virender Singh has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code after officers found out that he was aware that his son had allegedly killed Yadav.

A senior officer of the crime branch said that three to four friends of Sahil Gehlot, including cousins, are being questioned in the case as they “had information about the murder". The officer added that they too can be arrested soon as they reportedly met Gehlot midway after the alleged murder.

Another information has come to light that Sahil Gehlot had married Nikki Yadav at a temple in Greater Noida in 2020 when the two were staying in a rented accommodation.

“Gehlot’s father was aware about it, still he fixed Gehlot’s wedding with someone else. Even after the murder, Gehlot informed his father about the crime, but he was still asked to marry the other woman forcefully the same day. All these details emerged during Gehlot’s questioning and after examining his call data records," a Times of India report quoted its source as saying.

