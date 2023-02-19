Nikki Yadav Murder Plot Thickens: Accused Sahil Gehlot’s Father & Others Helped Plan Killing, Cop Key Conspirator | New Details

The plot thickens in the Nikki Yadav murder case with five new arrests that reveal details of a conspiracy hatched by the main accused Sahil Gehlot and the help that he got from his family.

According to PTI, the five men who were arrested on Friday night in connection with the killing of the 23-year-old woman had planned to get rid of her so that Sahil Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family’s choosing.

A cop is also being interrogated for his alleged role in helping Sahil kill his girlfriend and hide her body inside a refrigerator at the dhaba he owned. He went for his wedding the same day.

The incident came to light on February 14, four days after the crime was committed. Gehlot confessed to the crime in police custody and led police to the refrigerator in his eatery where the victim’s body was hidden.

The five fresh arrests include Sahil Gehlot’s father, his two cousins and two friends. One of the cousins is said to be a Delhi Police constable, reports PTI.

The Secret Marriage

According to fresh details from the murder probe, Sahil Gehlot and Nikki Yadav married at an Arya Samaj temple in 2020. The couple had kept their wedding a secret and had not informed their respective parents about it. Nikki Yadav’s parents told police that they were not aware of her relationship or her wedding to Gehlot.

Gehlot’s family were finally faced with the truth when they began looking for a bride for Sahil. This was when he came clean to his family and told them that he was already married.

According to probe officials, when Gehlot’s family found out about his marriage to Yadav, they expressed their displeasure over him marrying a girl of his choice without informing them. Throughout this time, they pressured Sahil to leave Nikki Yadav and get her out of the way.

Once Sahil’s second wedding was fixed, his family members began discussing ways to try and get rid of Nikki Yadav. One of the ideas floated by a family member was to take Nikki to a hill station before Valentine’s Day and kill her there.

The Murder Plot

After several brain storming sessions, Sahil decided to murder Nikki on February 10. He reportedly informed all the five co-accused soon after killing Nikki who then hatched the plan to keep her body inside a refrigerator in their dhaba in order to keep it fresh.

According to officials, they thought no one would suspect or detect anything unusual since everyone would be busy with wedding preparations for the next three days. They planned to dispose of the body at their leisure.

“All five co-accused including the father Virender Singh, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh of Sahil Gehlot were thoroughly interrogated and arrested after verifying and ascertaining their role in connection with the killing," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said adding that Naveen was a constable in Delhi Police.

Several other charges including those of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and harbouring a criminal have been added to the FIR, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

