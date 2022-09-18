'Nikon Camera with Canon Lens Cover': BJP Fact-Checks Tweet After Oppn Shares PM's Photoshopped Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, released a pack of cheetahs into a special enclosure in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. While releasing the spotted animals into the enclosure, PM Modi clicked some photographs of the cats, which were brought from Namibia, on a professional camera.

However, opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress shared a morphed photo of the PM, poking fun at him. Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar shared a morphed image of the prime minister taking a picture of the cheetahs without taking off the lens cover of the camera.

“Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness,” the TMC leader captioned the photo.

However, BJP was quick to fact-check the photoshopped image of the prime minister and attacked the TMC for spreading fake propaganda. The photoshopped image showed a Canon lens cover in a Nikon camera, clearly showing it to be a case of poor editing.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. @MamataOfficial ..hire someone better who can atleast have common sense. https://t.co/rPgNb3mmM0 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) September 17, 2022

“TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee…hire someone better who can atleast have common sense,” Sukanta Majumdar said.

बिना 'लेंस कवर' हटाए ही फ़ोटोग्राफ़ी…

ऐसे कौन करता है बे! 😂 pic.twitter.com/qtg0LDybrP — Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal (@SevadalDD) September 17, 2022

Soon after, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar deleted the tweet. The morphed photo was also shared by the local handle of Congress party’s Daman and Diu unit and many other Congress leaders as well.

A total of eight cheetahs – five females and three males – were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a modified Boeing aircraft on Saturday morning as part of ‘Project Cheetah’, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. From Gwalior, the spotted animals were flown to Palpur near the KNP, located in Sheopur district, in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

