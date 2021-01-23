Police Seal Nilgris Resort Where Elephant Was Killed, Owner Flees; Two Sent to Judicial Custody

Police on Saturday sealed the resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on a wild elephant that subsequently died in Nilgiris district, even as the resort owner is absconding. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death and remanded to 14 days judicial custody, the police said.

On Friday, the Forest Department released a video in which the two were seen throwing the burning tyre from the resort building. A search for the resort owner has begun and a special team has been formed to catch him, the police said.

The wanton act caused serious injuries to the ear of the straying 50-year-old elephant, leading to formation of pus and death.