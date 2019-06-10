Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NIMCET Result 2019: National Institute of Technology Karnataka Declared Revised Rank Card at nimcet.in. Check Score Here

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Surathkal has declared a revised NIMCET Result 2019 at nimcet.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIMCET Result 2019: National Institute of Technology Karnataka Declared Revised Rank Card at nimcet.in. Check Score Here
Image for representation.
Loading...

NIMCET Result 2019 | The National Institute of Technology, NIT Surathkal has declared a revised NIMCET Result 2019 on June 9 (Sunday) after detecting errors in the earlier published result dated June 8 for MCA courses. The revised NIMCET Result 2019 is available on the exam convener NIT Karnataka’s official website nimcet.in and all candidates are required to download fresh NIMCET 2019 Rank Card. As per the information provided on the NIT Karnataka’s homepage, the exam secretary has regretted the inconvenience and mandated all the exam takers for taking a print out of revised NIMCET 2019 Rank Card declared on June 9.

Students are requested to note that the revised NIMCET Result 2019, declared on June 9, will be valid for attending the centralized counseling and admission process. For the academic year 2019, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has roped in other ten NITs for granting admission to MCA courses. The GSIPU has as many as 900 seats and the locations of 10 participating NITs are Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

Candidates can access the NIMCET 2019 revised result by using registered email id and password. The steps to be followed on the website of NIT Karnataka are listed below-

NIMCET 2019 Result: Steps to check revised rank card

Step 1- Visit the official website - nimcet.in

Step 2- On the homepage, there is candidate login window - enter the email ID and Password

Step 3- The revised NIMCET 2019 Result will appear on the screen

Step 4- Download the soft copy of NIMCET 2019 Rank Card dated June 9

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram