NIMCET Result 2019: National Institute of Technology Karnataka Declared Revised Rank Card at nimcet.in. Check Score Here
The National Institute of Technology, NIT Surathkal has declared a revised NIMCET Result 2019 at nimcet.in.
Image for representation.
NIMCET Result 2019 | The National Institute of Technology, NIT Surathkal has declared a revised NIMCET Result 2019 on June 9 (Sunday) after detecting errors in the earlier published result dated June 8 for MCA courses. The revised NIMCET Result 2019 is available on the exam convener NIT Karnataka’s official website nimcet.in and all candidates are required to download fresh NIMCET 2019 Rank Card. As per the information provided on the NIT Karnataka’s homepage, the exam secretary has regretted the inconvenience and mandated all the exam takers for taking a print out of revised NIMCET 2019 Rank Card declared on June 9.
Students are requested to note that the revised NIMCET Result 2019, declared on June 9, will be valid for attending the centralized counseling and admission process. For the academic year 2019, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has roped in other ten NITs for granting admission to MCA courses. The GSIPU has as many as 900 seats and the locations of 10 participating NITs are Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.
Candidates can access the NIMCET 2019 revised result by using registered email id and password. The steps to be followed on the website of NIT Karnataka are listed below-
NIMCET 2019 Result: Steps to check revised rank card
Step 1- Visit the official website - nimcet.in
Step 2- On the homepage, there is candidate login window - enter the email ID and Password
Step 3- The revised NIMCET 2019 Result will appear on the screen
Step 4- Download the soft copy of NIMCET 2019 Rank Card dated June 9
Step 5- Take a printout for future reference
