NIMCET Result 2019: NIT Karnataka Declares Results for Admission to PG MCA Courses at nimcet.in

NIMCET Result 2019 Declared | The NIMCET Result 2019 for admission to postgraduate MCA courses was declared on June 7 (Friday). The NIMCET Result 2019 or NIMCET MCA 2019 Result was uploaded by the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka on the official website nimcet.in. All candidates can download their NIMCET Result 2019 and get to know their rank. The rank allotted to qualifying candidates in the NIMCET Result 2019 was accepted for admission at 10 participating NITs-located in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Besides these, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi will also offer admission to MCA courses on nearly 900 seats through NIMCET Result 2019.

Steps to know the NIMCET Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website: nimcet.in

Step 2- At bottom there is a window for checking NIMCET Result 2019

Step 3- Enter your registered email id and password

Step 4- Submit the details, the NIMCET 2019 Result, score can be viewed on the screen

Step 5- Take a printout of NIMCET Result 2019

The NIMCET stands for National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test or MIT MCA Common Entrance Test. For the current academic session, the examination was conducted on May 26.

The candidates, who all have cleared the entrance exam, will be called for counseling round according to their rank. The NIT Karnataka is soon to make available the counseling schedule on its homepage.