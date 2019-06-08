NIMCET Result 2019: NIT Karnataka Declares Results for Admission to PG MCA Courses at nimcet.in
NIT Karnataka announced the NIMCET Result 2019 for postgraduate MCA courses on the official website nimcet.in.
(Image: News18.com)
NIMCET Result 2019 Declared | The NIMCET Result 2019 for admission to postgraduate MCA courses was declared on June 7 (Friday). The NIMCET Result 2019 or NIMCET MCA 2019 Result was uploaded by the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka on the official website nimcet.in. All candidates can download their NIMCET Result 2019 and get to know their rank. The rank allotted to qualifying candidates in the NIMCET Result 2019 was accepted for admission at 10 participating NITs-located in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Besides these, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi will also offer admission to MCA courses on nearly 900 seats through NIMCET Result 2019.
Steps to know the NIMCET Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website: nimcet.in
Step 2- At bottom there is a window for checking NIMCET Result 2019
Step 3- Enter your registered email id and password
Step 4- Submit the details, the NIMCET 2019 Result, score can be viewed on the screen
Step 5- Take a printout of NIMCET Result 2019
The NIMCET stands for National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test or MIT MCA Common Entrance Test. For the current academic session, the examination was conducted on May 26.
The candidates, who all have cleared the entrance exam, will be called for counseling round according to their rank. The NIT Karnataka is soon to make available the counseling schedule on its homepage.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Collects Rs 95.5 Crore
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s