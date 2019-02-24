Nine Arrested for Threatening Karachi Bakery Owners in Bengaluru Over its Name

Nine people have been arrested for threatening Karachi Bakery’s Bengaluru outlet over its name ‘Karachi’. On Friday, some men had barged into the store asking for the whereabouts of the owners.The men had forced the management to cover the word ‘Karachi’ on its name-board in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, assuming the owners hailed from the city in Pakistan.Based on the CCTV footage from the store, the police detained 9 individuals and have taken them into custody. Additional CP (East) Seemantha Kumar said "Those detained weren't part of any group or organization. Investigations are still underway to ascertain if others are involved".The police will produce those arrested in front of a magistrate and will be charged for threat under IPC 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation)Meanwhile, the store put out a clarification saying that the bakery was founded by Shri. Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India from Pakistan during the partition.“The brand was established in 1953 and is an Indian company based out of Hyderabad. The popularity of its products has contributed to its growth throughout the country and abroad. The essence of Karachi bakery is absolutely Indian at heart and will remain so. We request everybody to refrain from any kind of misconceptions," the statement said.