Nine Children Rescued from Bonded Labour in Dhabas in Delhi’s Mehrauli
The children, from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, worked in dhabas and garages in Mehrauli and Kishangarh.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Nine children forced into bonded labour were rescued from Mehrauli in south Delhi during a raid, officials said on Monday.
The rescue operation led by SDM Mehrauli included officials from the labour department, Delhi police and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a statement said.
The children, from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, worked in dhabas and garages in Mehrauli and Kishangarh.
The team sealed the premises where the children were engaged as bonded labourers.
The Mehrauli sub-divisional magistrate has ordered the Delhi police to register cases against some persons for forcing children into bonded labour, under relevant sections of the 1975 Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 370 of the IPC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Party
- Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day