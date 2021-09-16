Nine-day Stock of Covid Vaccine Left in Delhi: Vaccination Bulletin

The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for nine days, authorities said on Wednesday. A total of 1.64 lakh doses, including 1.01 lakh first shots and 63,176-second jabs, were administered on September 14, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

Over 1.53 crore doses have been administered till date, it said. The city has nine-day vaccine stock as on Wednesday morning, which include 1,06,225 Covaxin doses and 13,97,030 Covieshield doses.

