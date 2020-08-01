Nine Dead, 1 Injured As Crane Crashes at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

Nine workers lost their lives at the Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam after a crane collapsed while they were inspecting the installation work on Saturday.

Critically injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital and the death toll is likely to rise. The police and rescue teams have reached the accident spot to clear the debris. It was a new crane which was being installed when the accident took place, officials told News 18.

The crane’s name was Anupam and it weighed around 70 tonnes. However, there’s Chaos outside the port with a few family members wanting to go go inside, joined by followers of opposition parties, said the Vizag Police Commissioner.

(This is a developing story)