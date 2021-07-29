9 Dead, 7 Missing in Last 48 Hours After Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh

At least nine people have died and seven went missing in Himachal Pradesh over the last 48 hours after flash floods triggered due to cloudburst and incessant rain. Seven people died after they were washed away in flash floods in the Udaipur area of Lahaul and Spiti district, while two other deaths were reported from Chamba district.

The missing persons include a mother and her son who were washed away in the Brahm Ganga stream in Kullu district. A 25-year-old woman from Ghaziabad who was working at the Brahm Ganga camping site also could not withstand the flash floods. ITBP, NDRF and police are searching to rescue the missing individuals.

A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) due to the heavy rain across the state.

The uninterrupted downpour followed by flash floods has also impacted bridges, homes and railway tracks while the normal life has also been hit severely. Five big and small bridges have been damaged, and 40 homes have faced the wrath of the extreme weather. Nearly 400 roads have been shut for commuting and train services got disrupted after trees fell on the Shimla-Kalka railway tracks.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on Wednesday, said that massive destruction has taken place in the state following heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue for three more days. Thakur added that the local and district administration have been alerted and the Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Thakur also said that locals and government officials are coordinating at their level for the rescue and relief works.

Meanwhile, Dharamshala recorded 122 mm rainfall, the highest in the state between Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Nalagarh town in Solan district received 106 mm rain during the same period. The meteorological centre in Shimla has predicted rainfall for Thursday and Friday as well.

