Nine Electrocuted after Contact with Live Wire as Tractor Hits Electric Pole in Andhra Pradesh

Nine people were electrocuted and two others injured on Thursday when a tractor-trolley carrying 23 people hit an electricity post and the live wire fell on them, near Machavaram village in Prakasam district, police said.

Of the deceased nine, seven were women and two were intermediate students.

The two injured were hospitalised, they said adding that the negligence of the tractor driver caused the accident.

According to Sharat Babu, Additional Superintendent of Police (administration), Prakasam district, the deceased were workers in chilly plantations.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

According to an official press release, the Governor was informed that the district administration was taking steps to provide medical care for the injured two.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed shock over the mishap.

He ordered the district collector to ensure best treatment for the injured and asked his cabinet colleagues from the district to visit the families of the deceased and injured, an official press release said.

He ordered Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Expressing grief over the death of the workers in the accident, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the government should come forward to help the kin of the victims.

In a statement, he said he was sorry to hear there were two intermediate students among the deceased.