'Minor' Blaze Breaks Out at PM Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg Residence; 9 Fire Tenders Rushed
The was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex, the Prime Minister's office said.
A file photo of PM's residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. (PTI)
New Delhi: Nine fire tenders have been rushed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after an alarm of blaze was raised on Monday evening. Officials said that no one was hurt in the incident.
According to initial information, a short circuit led to the fire. Giving out details of the fire incident, PMO India tweeted, "There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now."
(details awaited)
