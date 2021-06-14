Nine Forest Staffers Booked for Allegedly Killing Man During Anti-Mafia Ops in MP's Morena

Nine people were booked after a man was allegedly killed by forest staffers during an anti-mafia operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased who are residents of Amol Pura village staged a road blockade at the highway for several hours seeking job, gun licence, and financial assistance for the deceased’s kin.

The protesters also sought a case of murder be lodged against the forest staffers. The Nagra ghat of the river Chambal is facing rampant illegal mining and on Sunday, forest staffers reached the spot and prevented a tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand from leaving the spot.

On calling when the driver did not stop, the forest guards opened fire and locals claimed a passer-by named Mahavir Sing Tomar was hit by the bullet and later died. The staffers then left their vehicle and fled the scene and while the police seized the vehicle.

Tomar was beaten up and fired upon after he objected to firing on the tractor-trolley, said the police. Rahul, Tomar’s son lodged a complaint with the police naming two officers– Pramod and Raghvendra as the ones who shot dead his father and accused others of assaulting his father with gun butts, Morena Lalit Shakyawar told the media.

Police upon the complaint booked nine forest staffers under sections 302, 147 and 294 of the Indian Penal Act.

Morena is known for brazen illegal mining and had recently reported an attack on Forest SDO Shraddha Pandhre by a mob of over 100 villagers. The officer had escaped unhurt while her staffers had sustained injuries during an anti-mafia operation. The woman officer had claimed that it was eighth assault on her in the last two months over action against the mining mafia.

Bhind and Morena districts repeatedly face assaults on the government staffers over illegal mining operations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here