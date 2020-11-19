Nine Found Covid-19 Positive in Noida's Random Testing at Delhi Borders

A total of 178 people coming from Delhi to Noida were randomly tested for COVID-19 at the border of the two cities on Thursday and nine of them were found positive, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday had started random testing for people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

On Wednesday, these tests were held at the DND and Chilla borders, while on Thursday the testings were done at the Ashok Nagar border and at Botanical Garden metro station. "Health department officials randomly tested 178 people on Thursday, of which nine persons resulted positive for the infection. Eighty-four people were tested at the Ashok Nagar border where three persons were found positive, while 94 were tested at Botanical Garden metro station where six persons resulted positive," according to an official statement.

On Wednesday, 165 people were tested at the DND and the Chilla borders, out of which three tested positive for the infection, according to the officials. Earlier, the district's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said that if anyone is found positive during the test at the border, they will be sent back to Delhi while those who are Noida or Greater Noida residents coming from Delhi but result in positive are contained in the district.

"Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," Ohri had said, adding that all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders. He had stressed that the testing would be random and voluntary.

According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, the random testing is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and will help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent.