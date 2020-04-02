Nine Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Nine fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129, a health official said.

Seven of the nine cases are from Ramganj in Jaipur and one each is from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, according to additional chief secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh.

Further details are awaited.

