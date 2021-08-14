Nine Gold-plated Beads of Sacred Ornament at Kerala's Ettumanoor Temple Found Missing

Gold-covered beads of the sacred Rudraksha chain, adorning the principal deity of the famous Ettumanoor Shiva Temple here, were found missing, temple sources here said. Nine of the total 81 beads of the sacred garland were found absent during a recent internal audit conducted under the aegis of Padmanabhan Santhosh, the new 'melshanthi' (chief priest) at the shrine.

Soon after taking charge, the priest had asked the temple officials to prepare an inventory of all articles at the shrine used for pujas and other rituals, during which the matter came to light, they said.As the local media reported the incident, the temple advisory committee and devotees sought a probe into the incident and wanted to know whether the beads were stolen or the original rudraksha chain was replaced by another one with less number of beads.

The Tranvancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple management body, sought a report from its Commissioner in charge of the sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) in this regard. TDB president N Vasu confirmed that 9 of the total 81 beads in the sacred ornament were found missing during the audit.

"There are lapses from the side of temple officials concerned to report the incident to the Board on time. A probe will be carried out not only into the missing of the beads but also against these officials. Necessary action will be taken after the probe," he told the media. Police are yet to register a case in the matter.

