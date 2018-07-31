Nine Hand Sewing Needles Removed From 14-year-old Girl's Throat

Nine hand sewing needles were removed from the throat of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Tuesday.Aparupa Biswas, a Class-VIII student of Krishnanagar Akshay Vidyapith, had complained of excruciating throat pain a few days ago and fallen unconscious while having lunch.She was rushed to a nearby hospital and X-Ray revealed that nine sewing needless were stuck in her throat.As her condition deteriorated, her parents admitted her at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. “Initially, we thought that it was a case of common cold,” her parents told the doctors.Medical superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Saurabh Chattopadhyay, said, “The girl was admitted at our hospital last Thursday under out ENT specialist Dr Manoj Mukherjee. She underwent surgery on Tuesday morning and we managed to remove nine needles from her throat.”Dr Mukherjee said it was a very serious case as any injury to her carotid artery could have led to her death. “Carotid artery connects heart with brain and fortunately the needles didn’t harm it. The patient is under observation as we have to examine all the medical and health parameters of the girl.”It is yet not clear how the girl ingested the needles. “We are confused as her family members are not revealing anything on how the needles got stuck inside her throat. We will wait for a few more days before releasing her,” the hospital administration said.