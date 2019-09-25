Nine Haryana Men Returning from Army Recruitment Rally Killed in Road Accident
Nine men, in the age group of 20-22 years, were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Haryana's Jind. The driver was also killed while another man who was a part of the group was critically injured.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Nine people on way back from a Army recruitment rally were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Haryana's Jind, police said on Wednesday.
The driver of the auto-rickshaw was also killed in the accident, while another man who was part of the group that took part in the recruitment drive was critically injured, they said.
The accident took place near a village on Jind-Hisar Road late Tuesday evening, police said. Those killed are in the age group of 20-22 years, they said.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Jind-Sadar police station.
