Nine Individuals Linked to Khalistani Outfits as Based in Pakistan Designated as Terrorists under UAPA Act

  Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani outfits, including four based in Pakistan, as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act.

According to a Home Ministry statement, the individuals include Wadhawa Singh Babbar, chief of terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI);Lakhbir Singh, who heads terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation; Ranjeet Singh, chief of terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZB) and Paramjit Singh, who leads Khalistan Commando Force.

All these four are Pakistan-based.

The others are: Germany-based key members of terrorist organization KZB Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga; Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the USA based key member of unlawful association Sikh for Justice, Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada based Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force and the UK-based Paramjit Singh of BKI.

