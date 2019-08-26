Nine Injured in Stone-pelting After Clash Over Property Escalates in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sarvat locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station, they said.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: Nine people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over a property dispute, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sarvat locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station, they said.
Two men -- Amerpal and Asgar -- got into a confrontation over a property dispute, which turned into a violent clash after other joined the melee, SHO Samerpal Atri said.
The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to nine people, he said.
A case was registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, the SHO said.
Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Official Black Widow Poster Reveals Natasha Romanoff's New Suit and David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes Inspires England to Miraculous Win at Headingley
- PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion
- Illeana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone's Relationship is on the Rocks
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans