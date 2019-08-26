Take the pledge to vote

Nine Injured in Stone-pelting After Clash Over Property Escalates in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sarvat locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station, they said.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: Nine people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over a property dispute, police said on Monday.

Two men -- Amerpal and Asgar -- got into a confrontation over a property dispute, which turned into a violent clash after other joined the melee, SHO Samerpal Atri said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to nine people, he said.

A case was registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

