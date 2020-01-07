Nine-judge Supreme Court Bench, Led by CJI Bobde, To Hear Sabarimala Review Pleas from Jan 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has notified a nine-judge bench to hear from January 13 review petitions against its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple, clubbed with entry of women to Muslim and Parsi places of worship.

The bench, details of which were uploaded on the apex court website, will be headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprise Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Interestingly, Justices RF Nariman and DY Chandrachud, who had ruled in favour of the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala -- are not on the bench. Justice Indu Malhotra who ruled against the entry of women is not a part of it either.

Justice Banumathi is the only woman judge on the Bench.

The apex court had issued a notice on Monday in connection with listing of pleas filed by the Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of the court's 2018 judgment allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

"Take notice that the following matters will be listed for hearing before a nine-judge Constitution Bench, commencing 13 January, 2020," the notice said.

A five-judge bench had, in a 3:2 majority verdict on November 14, referred to a seven-judge bench the pleas seeking review of the 2018 judgement. The top court clubbed the curbs faced by Muslim women in connection with entry to mosques and dargahs and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being discriminated from entering the Fire Temple.

The majority verdict noted that it was essential to evolve a judicial policy to do "substantial and complete justice". The court observed the issues surrounding the constitutional validity of religious practices, which discriminate against women specifically in connection with entry to a place of worship were not limited to the Sabarimala temple case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.