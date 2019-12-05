Nine Killed, 23 Injured in MP's Rewa After Speeding Bus Rams into Stationary Truck

Bhopal: Nine people have been killed and 23 others were injured when a bus carrying passengers rammed into a stationary truck on Gudh highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Seven of the 23 injured are in critical condition, police said. The driver of the bus is also among the deceased.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at a high speed and the driver apparently lost control leading to the fatal collision. People living around heard a loud bang and saw a bus lying damaged on the road.

The 32 people who were travelling in the bus were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College where nine of them were declared dead, police said.

Transport rules were also apparently flouted by the bus operator as the bus had the permission to ply between Satna and Baidhan while it was moving from Jabalpur to Sidhi via Rewa.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed sadness over the accident and assured all possible help to the injured.

(With inputs from Shivendra Baghel Satna)

