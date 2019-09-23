Nine Killed and Several Injured in Bus-minibus Collision in Assam
The accident took place around 8.35 am when the bus, travelling from Golaghat to Dibrugarh, collided with the minibus coming from the opposite direction, at Demow on National Highway 37, the police said.
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Demow: At least nine persons were killed and several others injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus in Sivasagar district of Assam on Monday, police said.
Under the impact of the collision, both the vehicles fell into a roadside ditch. Some bodies were recovered from the two vehicles, while some of the seriously injured passengers succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, said Assistant Sub Inspector K Ali, who is supervising the rescue operations.
Most of the deceased were travelling in the minibus, the police said. The injured were rushed to Demow primary health centre
from where 15 persons were referred to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, PHC officials said.
