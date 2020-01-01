Nine More Infant Deaths at Hospital in Kota, December Toll Rises to 100

Kota: At least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December at the JK Lon hospital here, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said on Wednesday.

The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on December 23-24 had triggered opposition criticism.

