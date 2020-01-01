English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Nine More Infant Deaths at Hospital in Kota, December Toll Rises to 100
The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital in Kota during a 48-hour period on December 23-24 had triggered opposition criticism.
Representative image.
Kota: At least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December at the JK Lon hospital here, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said on Wednesday.
The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on December 23-24 had triggered opposition criticism.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- MG ZS EV First Drive Review: Watch Out for this Electric SUV!
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli