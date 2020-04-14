Nine New Containment Zones in Delhi, Total Rises to 56

New Delhi: With nine new containment zones being announced in the national capital on Tuesday, the tally of Covid-19 red zones in the city has gone up to 56.

Containment zones, also known as red zones, are the areas sealed by the district administration following the surfacing of at least three coronavirus cases from the localities. Till Monday, there were 47 red zones across the city.

The nine new containment zones include two each in South, South-East and Central districts, and one each in South West, North and North-East Delhi, according to the list shared by the Delhi government.

The new red zones in South District are -- Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension in Khirki Village; and Pandit and Jain Mohallas in Chirag Dilli. In the South-East district, Gali No. 1, 2 and 3 of D-block in Sangam Vihar; and entire gali starting from House No. G-54 to F-107 and entire gali starting from House No. CN-854 to 137 in Chhuriya Mohalla in Tughlakabad village were sealed on Tuesday.

In Central Delhi, Bara Hindu Rao and Nawab Ganj areas were announced as the new containment zones. The C-2 Block in Janakpuri in South West district has also been announced as a red zone. In the North-East district, the first containment zone was declared on Tuesday -- House No. 62, Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park.

Also, in the North district, 1100 wali gali (House No. 1181-1200), 1200 wali gali (House No. 1238 to 1268), 1300 wali gali (House No. 1306 to 1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, were sealed.

Among the districts, the highest containment zones are in the South East district with 14 such zones, followed by the East district with nine red zones.

While four red zones were announced on Monday, on Sunday 10 new red zones were announced. After the administration sealed the areas marking them as containment zones, the Delhi government started 'Operation SHIELD' in the areas.

Operation SHIELD -- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- is used to control the spread of the virus, the Delhi Health Department had said. Operation SHIELD has "completely stopped the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden" with no new cases getting reported from the area in the last 10 days.

On March 26, J and K and L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, and J Blocks of old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones in the city. Delhi has reported more than 1,550 positive cases and 30 deaths related to Covid-19 so far.

