Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Nine People Including Six Doctors at NDMC-run Hospitals Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the NDMC said.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nine People Including Six Doctors at NDMC-run Hospitals Test Positive for Coronavirus
Representative image of coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nine more people, including doctors and contacts of COVID-19 patients at NDMC-run hospitals, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said.

Husbands of two nurses working at the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

A patient, who was referred by the OPD of Hindu Rao Hospital, was also found infected with the dreaded virus, the official said.

The total number of staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus at the Hindu Rao Hospital stands at six.

At Kasturba Hospital, two postgraduate students had tested positive for the virus within a span of one week. The tally of infected staffers at the hospital stands at five.

All the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been put under quarantine, the official added.

Meanwhile, the NDMC said it will take strict action against its employee who violated quarantine protocols and came to work.

A lab technician did not inform NDMC officials that his wife had tested positive for coronavirus on April 28.

"Instead of being in quarantine, he did not tell us and kept coming to work till May 2. His own report came on May 1, and he didn't inform the authorities," the official said.

An ambulance was sent to pick up his family members who were yet to be tested for COVID-19, he said.

"While we will help him and his family in view of their current distress, he is also liable for action for having failed to inform us as per law," the official added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,107,052

    +23,502*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,462,682

    +76,163*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,110,719

    +47,198*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,911

    +5,463*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres