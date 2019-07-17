Nine Killed, Several Injured in Shooting over Alleged Land Dispute in UP’s Sonbhadra District

Lucknow: In a shocking incident reported from Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, nine people were killed and at least 19 injured in firing over a land dispute in Ghorawal village on Wednesday. The deceased included six men and three women.

A senior police official said that two men have been arrested so far.

As per preliminary information available, a few people had reached the disputed field to farm the land farming even after opposition.

When one side refused to pay heed to the other's warning, the latter allegedly opened fire at those working on the disputed piece of land. While the village head has been named as one of the accused, the district administration is yet to confirm this.

Sonbhadra District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said, “The incident took place over a land dispute. The sub-divisional magistrate and the superintendent of police are on the spot. Nine people have been brought to the district hospital until now; of these, some are injured and some are dead. However, the final number of deaths can be confirmed only after all the ambulances carrying the dead bodies reach the district hospital.”

Speaking to News18 over phone, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said the issue related to 90 bighas bought by the village head from an IAS officer.

"When the village head started work on the land he had bought, he was confronted by some villagers, which led to a tiff between the two sides," said the police officer. "A clash then took place and several people were killed. Two men identified as Ganesh and Vimlesh, nephews of the village head, have been arrested as the police took prompt action. A hunt is on for the others and all the culprits will be nabbed very soon. Sonbhadra SP is already on the spot and we have also briefed the chief minister about the situation."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The CM's Office in a tweet said that Adityanath has directed DGP Singh to personally monitor the case.