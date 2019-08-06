Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nine Students Killed On Way to School After Jeep Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri

Officials said the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge but the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 6, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Nine Students Killed On Way to School After Jeep Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri
Nine students were killed at the sput while the injured were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.
Dehradun: Nine students of a private school in Uttarakhand’s Tehri were killed after the private jeep in which they were travelling fell in a gorge near Tehri town, 110 kilometres from Dehradun, officials said.

Officials said the private jeep was ferrying students from their home to school on Tuesday morning when the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. However, the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel involved in the rescue operations said about 20 students were on board when the jeep fell into the gorge. Nine were killed on the spot while five who were seriously injured were rushed to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Meanwhile Usha Negi, chairman of the Childs Right Body, has sought a detailed report from the Tehri district magistrate.

