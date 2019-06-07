Nine-year-old Girl Falls off Ferris Wheel in Maharashtra, Dies

Thane: A joy ride on a Ferris wheel at a fair near here proved fatal for a nine-year-old girl, who fell from it, police said Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday last when the girl had gone to attend the fair at the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra with family members, they said. She got onto a Ferris wheel, but fell off it and died on the spot due to serious injuries, the police said.

Three persons, all brothers, who were operating the Ferris wheel, were booked under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) Thursday night by the Bhiwandi police, they said.

The police gave the names of the accused as Doodnath, Jagdish and Manilal Bind.

No arrest has been made till now, the police added.