Nine-Year-Old Raped By Father’s Friend In MP’s Gwalior

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in the absence of her parents at their home in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. According to information, the man used to work with the girl’s father at a factory in the Transport Nagar area and visited the minor’s home several times in the past. Police have booked the man under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, but are yet to arrest him.

Police said the minor was the eldest of the four children to her parents and the accused was a regular at their house due to close professional bond with her father. The girl used to call him uncle. However, the minor’s parents had recently gone to visit their relatives when the horrifying incident took place.

The accused came to the friend’s house around noon when all the kids were alone. He gave some money to the other three kids and sent them to the market to buy some candies. Thereafter, he allegedly took the nine-year-old to the bathroom of the house against her will and sexually assaulted her. The man also threatened the girl kill her if she dared to tell anyone about his nefarious act.

The man also gave Rs 50 to the girl and told her to keep her mouth shut, and escaped from there before the three kids could come back. However, when the parents returned home late evening, they were suspicious after seeing their frightened daughter who couldn’t narrate her ordeal. But when her mother took her to a room, the nine-year-old revealed her agony.

The parents decided to complain to authorities and the mother rushed her daughter to the Bahodapur police station where they lodged an FIR against the accused. When police reached the location of the accused, he had already fled from there. Police investigation is underway.

