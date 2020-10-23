Nine-year-old Raped in Ambala While Migrant Labourer Parents Were Away at Work

A nine-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer was allegedly raped by some unknown person in the district, police said on Friday. The girl, whose parents were away for work on Thursday, was alone at home when some unknown person barged into their house, police said.

The accused took her to a secluded spot near her house and raped her, they said. The girl managed to reach home but did not narrate the incident to her parents initially. Later, she complained of pain in her body and was taken to a hospital at Naraingarh near here.

The girl disclosed to her mother that she was raped. The girl was referred to the Ambala City Civil Hospital on Friday afternoon, where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Ambala Woman Police Station SHO Sunita Dhaka a case has been registered in this regard. Police said that efforts are on to identify the accused.