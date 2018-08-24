English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nine Years Ago, Gurudas Kamat Inaugurated the Same Crematorium He was Laid to Rest in
On August 23, 2009 Gurudas Kamat inaugurated the renovated Charai crematorium in suburban Chembur, one km away from his residence. He was a Union Minister of State then.
File photo of Gurudas Kamat. (PTI)
Mumbai: In an eerie coincidence, departed Congress leader Gurudas Kamat was cremated at the same facility in Mumbai which he had inaugurated on this day nine years ago.
On August 23, 2009 Kamat inaugurated the renovated Charai crematorium in suburban Chembur, one km away from his residence. He was a Union Minister of State then.
The Congress leader died of a heart attack in the national capital on Thursday. On Friday, his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours at the same crematorium.
The plaque at the crematorium's entrance mentions that he was the chief guest at the inauguration.
City-based RTI activist Anil Galgali tweeted a picture of the plaque, pointing out the coincidence.
Then local MP Eknath Gaikwad and then state cabinet minister Chandrakant Handore had attended the inauguration.
"I remember the day when Gurudas-ji, I and my colleague in Maharashtra government Handore-ji jointly inaugurated the crematorium. No one ever imagined that fate will take a tragic twist and Kamat will be cremated after nine years in the same crematorium on the same date," Gaikwad told PTI.
"He was a man of his word. He had promised to renovate the crematorium and followed it up with every authority. His commitment towards addressing people's problems was unparallelled," Gaikwad added.
