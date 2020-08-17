Ninety Inmates of Govt Shelter Home for Girls in Bareilly Test Positive for Covid-19

Ninety inmates of a government shelter home for girls in Bareilly have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.
Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been isolated."
How the inmates got contracted the coronavirus infection is being investigated, she said.
