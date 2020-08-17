INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ninety Inmates of Govt Shelter Home for Girls in Bareilly Test Positive for Covid-19

Representative image.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said how the inmates of Nari Niketan got contracted the coronavirus infection is being investigated,

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 12:10 AM IST
Ninety inmates of a government shelter home for girls in Bareilly have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been isolated."

How the inmates got contracted the coronavirus infection is being investigated, she said.

