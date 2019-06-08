NIOS 10th Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling Declares Class 10 Result at nios.ac.in. How to Download

NIOS 10th Result 2019 Declared | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the high school result as well as the mark sheets on Saturday (June 8). The NIOS 10th Result 2019, NIOS HS Result 2019 was published for April-May session of the current academic session by National Institute of Open Schooling on its official website nios.ac.in (https://results.nios.ac.in).

Candidates can check their NIOS High School Result 2019 online by entering their enrollment number on the hosted window.

According to a media report, the passing percentage for NIOS 10th Result 2019 for April-May exam cycle was 34.42%, whereas in the October exam cycle 39.25% was the overall passing percentage.

Steps to check NIOS Class 10th Result 2019

Step 1- Visit official website of National Institute of Open Schooling: www.nios.ac.in

Step 2- On homepage there is link reading download NIOS Result 2019 for April-May

Step 3- Click on in and enter your enrolment number, captcha code and submit the details

Step 4- The NIOS HS Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Apart, from the NIOS’s official webpage, the declared NIOS 10th Result 2019 is also available at this private portal examresults.net (http://www.examresults.net/nios/nios-class-10th-result/).

Check NIOS Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS

Further, through SMS, the score of overall NIOS High School Result 2019 can be received on your phone. Here are steps for the same-

Step 1- Type NIOS10 ROLLNUMBER

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- In sometime, the NIOS Class 10th Result will reach in your message inbox

The National Institute of Open Schooling released the NIOS 10th Result 2019, NIOS HS 10th Result two days after the declaration of Intermediate scorecard.