NIOS 12th Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling Declared Class 12 Results at nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here

NIOS 12th Result 2019 | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Intermediate Examination 2019 for April-May session. The NIOS 12th Result 2019 has been released on the official website nios.ac.in. The exam convener has also hosted a direct link for downloading of NIOS Result 2019 results.nios.ac.in and from this online window candidates can get a printout of NIOS Result 2019 by submitting their enrollment number and captcha code.

The Noida headquartered National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous national educational board established in 1989 by Union Human Resource Development Ministry for administering NIOS class 10th and NIOS 12th board examination twice in a year. The NIOS conducted class 12 board exam from April 2 to May 4, 2019.

Steps to check your online NIOS 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the exam convener National Institute of Open Schooling’s official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see ‘NIOS 2019 April-May result’ tab, click on it

Step 3: On the new window, click on ‘NIOS Result 2019’

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit them

Step 5: The NIOS Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download a soft copy and take a printout of NIOS 12th Result 2019, NIOS SSC Result 2019 for further reference

Last year, the NIOS class 10 result was announced in December.