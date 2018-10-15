English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018: Last Day Today to Pay Admission Fee for 2nd Year Admission at dled.nios.ac.in
The NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a two-year course specifically designed for in-service untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states across the country.
Logo of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018 last date to pay admission fee is Monday i.e. 15 October 2018. Untrained teachers who have enrolled themselves for the NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme can pay the admission fee of Rs.6000 on Monday on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) - dled.nios.ac.in.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and pay IInd year Admission Fee now:
How to pay application fee for NIOS 3rd D El Ed Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official webpage for NIOS D.El.Ed - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Online Submission of II Year Admission Fees (Last Chance - Deposit Fee upto 15 October, 2018)
Step 3 – Enter your Enroll Number and follow further instructions
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendanceLogin/IIyearfee.aspx
NIOS 3rd D El Ed 2018 Exam Schedule:
NIOS is scheduled to organize the examinations for 506 and 507 modules in December 2018, while for modules 508, 509, 510 the examinations will be organized in February- March 2019.
About NIOS-D.El.Ed Programme:
The NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a two-year course specifically designed for in-service untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states across the country and aims at enabling the in-service teachers to develop skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding, and make teaching more valuable at the elementary stage of learning. This programme came in effect after an amendment in Right to Education (RTE) act was passed in the parliament.
