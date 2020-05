NIOS Datesheet 2020 | The Ministry of HRD has released the datesheets for classes 10 and 12 examinations by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The Class 10 exams of NIOS will begin from July 17 and end till August 11, while the Class 12 exams will be conducted through July 17 to August 13. The datesheets were revised by the NIOS in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised datesheet has been given below: