NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 Online Submission Extended Till 16th July 2018 at dled.nios.ac.in: Apply Now

Candidates need to register for previous subject codes and new subject codes 504 and 505 as well. Those who have already registered for the previous subject codes need to appear in new subject codes only with a fee of Rs.500. Examination fee will be Rs.6,000 for all the subjects for 2nd year examination.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 9, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Photo: Screengrab from the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 Online Submission Process for in-service untrained teachers has been extended till 16th July 2018 on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) - dled.nios.ac.in. The examination would be conducted in September 2018.

The 2nd examination is being conducted for those candidates who were not able to register in 1st exam of Diploma in Elementary Examination (D.El.Ed ) held on 31st May, 1st June and 2nd June 2018 for subject codes 501, 502 and 503.

Candidates need to register for previous subject codes and new subject codes 504 and 505 as well. Those who have already registered for the previous subject codes need to appear in new subject codes only with a fee of Rs.500. Examination fee will be Rs.6,000 for all the subjects for 2nd year examination.

Candidates who need to register for D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 can follow the instructions given below and register on or before 16th July 2018 now.

How to register D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘Online Submission of 2nd Examination Fees (Last date for Submission is extended up to 16th July 2018)’
Step3 – Enter your Enrollment number and Submit
Step 4 – Pay the exam fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendanceLogin/IIyearfee.aspx

It should be noted that if the payment is debited from your account but the status has not changed from ‘Payment not made’ to ‘Payment completed’, the candidates are advised not to make another payment and wait for next 1 hr after the 1st payment was made, as it would be updated and the same can be checked by entering the Enrollment number on the official website after 1 hour.

Photogallery