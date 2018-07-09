English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 Online Submission Extended Till 16th July 2018 at dled.nios.ac.in: Apply Now
Candidates need to register for previous subject codes and new subject codes 504 and 505 as well. Those who have already registered for the previous subject codes need to appear in new subject codes only with a fee of Rs.500. Examination fee will be Rs.6,000 for all the subjects for 2nd year examination.
Photo: Screengrab from the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 Online Submission Process for in-service untrained teachers has been extended till 16th July 2018 on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) - dled.nios.ac.in. The examination would be conducted in September 2018.
The 2nd examination is being conducted for those candidates who were not able to register in 1st exam of Diploma in Elementary Examination (D.El.Ed ) held on 31st May, 1st June and 2nd June 2018 for subject codes 501, 502 and 503.
Candidates need to register for previous subject codes and new subject codes 504 and 505 as well. Those who have already registered for the previous subject codes need to appear in new subject codes only with a fee of Rs.500. Examination fee will be Rs.6,000 for all the subjects for 2nd year examination.
Candidates who need to register for D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 can follow the instructions given below and register on or before 16th July 2018 now.
How to register D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘Online Submission of 2nd Examination Fees (Last date for Submission is extended up to 16th July 2018)’
Step3 – Enter your Enrollment number and Submit
Step 4 – Pay the exam fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendanceLogin/IIyearfee.aspx
It should be noted that if the payment is debited from your account but the status has not changed from ‘Payment not made’ to ‘Payment completed’, the candidates are advised not to make another payment and wait for next 1 hr after the 1st payment was made, as it would be updated and the same can be checked by entering the Enrollment number on the official website after 1 hour.
Also Watch
The 2nd examination is being conducted for those candidates who were not able to register in 1st exam of Diploma in Elementary Examination (D.El.Ed ) held on 31st May, 1st June and 2nd June 2018 for subject codes 501, 502 and 503.
Candidates need to register for previous subject codes and new subject codes 504 and 505 as well. Those who have already registered for the previous subject codes need to appear in new subject codes only with a fee of Rs.500. Examination fee will be Rs.6,000 for all the subjects for 2nd year examination.
Candidates who need to register for D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018 can follow the instructions given below and register on or before 16th July 2018 now.
How to register D.El.Ed 2nd Examination 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘Online Submission of 2nd Examination Fees (Last date for Submission is extended up to 16th July 2018)’
Step3 – Enter your Enrollment number and Submit
Step 4 – Pay the exam fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendanceLogin/IIyearfee.aspx
It should be noted that if the payment is debited from your account but the status has not changed from ‘Payment not made’ to ‘Payment completed’, the candidates are advised not to make another payment and wait for next 1 hr after the 1st payment was made, as it would be updated and the same can be checked by entering the Enrollment number on the official website after 1 hour.
Also Watch
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju