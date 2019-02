NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd Exam Result Declared Today at dled.nios.ac.in. How to Check

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result today, February 28 (Thursday). The NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result has been declared on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling at dled.nios.ac.in The NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam was held on December 20-21, 2018. The NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd exam result was declared on December 5. The NIOS D.El.Ed 4th exam will be held in March for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February.The NIOS D.El.Ed 5th exam will be conducted from March 26 to March 30.Step 1. Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling at nios.ac.in or go to dled.nios.ac.in Step 2. Click on the tab that says NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd Exam Result on the hompageStep 3. Enter your roll number.Step 4. Click on submit and view your result. Download the NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd Exam Result for future reference."The result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination," the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had said in the official notification released in October, 2018.